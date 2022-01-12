DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 15.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.05. 11,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,546. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
