DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 15.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.05. 11,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,546. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

