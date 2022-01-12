Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 36,713 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 44,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $876,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -40.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

