e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stake Reduced by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.08% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 18.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 24.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELF. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $166,420.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,552,596. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 89.47 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

