E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.60 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €13.60 ($15.45) price objective from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.20) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.25 ($15.06) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €11.89 ($13.52).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €11.98 ($13.62) on Monday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.27). The company has a 50 day moving average of €11.43 and a 200 day moving average of €10.92.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.