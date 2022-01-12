East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $88.24

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.24 and last traded at $86.71, with a volume of 1518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.81.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

