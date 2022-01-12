Easterly Government Properties, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DEA. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 75.27 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 353.35%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,696,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,392,000 after buying an additional 105,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,690,000 after purchasing an additional 72,995 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,519 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 493,515 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,581,000 after purchasing an additional 71,217 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.