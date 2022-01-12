Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $226.46 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

