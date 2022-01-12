Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 19,400 Shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 19,400 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $20,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

On Monday, January 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 8,235 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $8,399.70.

On Friday, January 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 22,529 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $23,204.87.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 9,494 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $9,683.88.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $475,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 230,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00.

SREV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. 115,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,031. The company has a market cap of $106.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.18.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $48.58 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,439,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,411,000 after purchasing an additional 515,146 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceSource International by 12.7% during the second quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,225,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,587 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in ServiceSource International by 2,538.6% during the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 2,814,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,790 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceSource International by 2,174.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in ServiceSource International by 3.6% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 791,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.