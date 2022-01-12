EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Buy”

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.50 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale downgraded EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, October 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on EDP Renováveis in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EDP Renováveis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.95.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

OTCMKTS EDRVF remained flat at $$22.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.