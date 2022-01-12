Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $775,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,901 shares of company stock valued at $20,007,114. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 133,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,413. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

