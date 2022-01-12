Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

EIGR stock opened at $4.74 on Monday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $161.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Corp increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 140,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

