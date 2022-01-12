Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 81.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,540 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after buying an additional 11,698 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 27.3% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 281.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.74.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $10.03 on Wednesday, hitting $252.29. 208,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,631. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $177.44 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The company has a market cap of $241.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

