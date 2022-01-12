Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Shares Gap Down to $262.32

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $262.32, but opened at $255.67. Eli Lilly and shares last traded at $251.24, with a volume of 112,706 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.74.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.48 and its 200-day moving average is $250.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $240.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,634,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 86.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,163,000 after buying an additional 60,930 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $2,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.