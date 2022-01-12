Empire (TSE:EMP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Empire (TSE:EMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Empire has a twelve month low of C$23.00 and a twelve month high of C$25.49.

Get Empire alerts:

Empire (TSE:EMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.34 billion.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.