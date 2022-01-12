ENI (ETR:ENI) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.82

Eni SpA (ETR:ENI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €12.82 ($14.56) and last traded at €13.06 ($14.84), with a volume of 26959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €12.82 ($14.56).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.50 ($16.47).

The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is €12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.29.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

