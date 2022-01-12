Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enjoy Technology Inc. is a technology-powered platform reinventing Commerce at Home to store directly to the customer. Enjoy Technology Inc., formerly known as Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., is headquarted in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENJY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enjoy Technology in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Enjoy Technology in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Enjoy Technology from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enjoy Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Enjoy Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

NASDAQ ENJY traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 152,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,284. Enjoy Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enjoy Technology will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Enjoy Technology Company Profile

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Enjoy Technology Inc

