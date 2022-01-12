EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,057 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.78% of EPAM Systems worth $575,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 40.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 342.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 207.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 198.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at about $4,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,261 shares of company stock worth $57,627,705. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $16.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $575.43. 11,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.76 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $645.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $612.23.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EPAM. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

