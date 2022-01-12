Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Price Target Raised to GBX 106 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equals Group (LON:EQLS) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 99 ($1.34) to GBX 106 ($1.44) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, upped their target price on Equals Group from GBX 98 ($1.33) to GBX 99 ($1.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

EQLS stock opened at GBX 73.06 ($0.99) on Wednesday. Equals Group has a 1 year low of GBX 24.22 ($0.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 73.50 ($1.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 64.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 59.07. The firm has a market cap of £131.03 million and a P/E ratio of -26.16.

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

