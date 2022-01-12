Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Equinix by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,915,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 577.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $878.06.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $6.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $773.25. 6,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,226. The firm has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $804.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $814.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

