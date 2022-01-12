Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Sharma now anticipates that the company will earn $2.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $63.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $57.54 and a twelve month high of $75.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.47.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDY. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 112.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

