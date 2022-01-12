Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Illumina, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Illumina in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Westenberg forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $5.53 for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $412.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.69.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $423.80 on Monday. Illumina has a 12 month low of $341.03 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $379.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total value of $129,054.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total transaction of $1,237,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $4,684,576 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

