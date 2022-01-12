Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Albireo Pharma, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Albireo Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($6.72) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($6.78). William Blair also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.40) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALBO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $26.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $514.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.41. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $43.41.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. The business had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

