Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. TD Securities raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.38.

ERO opened at C$16.52 on Monday. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$16.48 and a 1-year high of C$29.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$20.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.77.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$140.77 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

