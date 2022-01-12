Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 99 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $188.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.82 and its 200 day moving average is $174.98. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.44 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $248,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,217 shares of company stock worth $2,312,836. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.