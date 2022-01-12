Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.25% of Lands’ End worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lands’ End by 122.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 76.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 100.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

LE stock opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $647.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $375.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Lands’ End Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.