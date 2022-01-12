Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 1,546 Shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 242,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Apollo Endosurgery were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 43.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APEN shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, major shareholder Cpmg Inc acquired 683,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,300,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APEN opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The company has a market cap of $210.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.20. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 589.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Endosurgery Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.