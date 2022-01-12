Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 633 Shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,605 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.54% of Provident Bancorp worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVBC opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $20.14.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

