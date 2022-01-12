ETHPad (ETHPAD) Reaches One Day Volume of $195,700.00

ETHPad (CURRENCY:ETHPAD) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. ETHPad has a market capitalization of $14.38 million and $195,700.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ETHPad has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One ETHPad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0721 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00061360 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00078209 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.34 or 0.07642753 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,506.35 or 0.99602945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00069404 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008021 BTC.

About ETHPad

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ETHPad

