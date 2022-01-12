European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.20 Per Share

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from European Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:EAT traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 136.20 ($1.85). 362,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,164. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 138.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 140.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of £490.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57. European Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 114 ($1.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 152 ($2.06).

About European Assets Trust

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

