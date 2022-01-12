European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.20 Per Share

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from European Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:EAT traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 136.20 ($1.85). 362,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,164. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 138.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 140.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of £490.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57. European Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 114 ($1.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 152 ($2.06).
