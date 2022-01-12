Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,339,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,145,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 984.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 291,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,084,000 after acquiring an additional 264,789 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,023,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,237,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF alerts:

BATS BBEU opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.