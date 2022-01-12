Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $92,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% in the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $1,607,000. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $170.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.36 and its 200 day moving average is $162.38. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.89 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

