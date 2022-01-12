Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 38.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Camden National Bank increased its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Danaher by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 7.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $306.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.00 and a 200 day moving average of $307.93. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $218.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

In other news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on DHR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.07.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

