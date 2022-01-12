Exeedme (XED) Hits 1-Day Volume of $917,974.00

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded 60.9% higher against the US dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001212 BTC on major exchanges. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $34.07 million and approximately $917,974.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00062550 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00078390 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.27 or 0.07686642 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,631.10 or 0.99925487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00069563 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007575 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

