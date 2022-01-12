Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) General Counsel Cindy Tahl Sells 7,738 Shares

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 7,738 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $359,275.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.05. 1,063,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,700. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average is $67.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.46. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $381,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,593,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 38,091 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after buying an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $4,439,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FATE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

