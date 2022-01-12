FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.50. FedNat shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 85,363 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.91.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.06). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 48.34%. The company had revenue of $65.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedNat Holding will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedNat in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in FedNat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedNat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in FedNat by 329.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

About FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

