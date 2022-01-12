Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $7.84 Per Share

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ferguson in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.84 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferguson’s FY2023 earnings at $8.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $169.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.71. Ferguson has a one year low of $116.70 and a one year high of $183.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FERG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 5,914.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.