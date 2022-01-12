Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.12 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will announce sales of $277.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $281.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $272.94 million. Ferro reported sales of $259.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Ferro by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 130,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferro by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ferro by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ferro by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferro stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.46. Ferro has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

