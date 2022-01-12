FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Stock Price Down 4.7%

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI)’s share price fell 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.49. 15,134 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 761,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.66 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FG New America Acquisition Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,044,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,150,000.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

