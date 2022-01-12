Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Lifted to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $138.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.89.

NYSE FIS opened at $117.55 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,705 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,392,000 after buying an additional 3,022,430 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,027 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,469,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,910 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $273,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

