FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Credit Suisse Group

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FIGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.85.

Shares of FIGS opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. FIGS has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.35.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. Analysts anticipate that FIGS will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $116,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,489 shares of company stock worth $5,767,547.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter worth $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter worth $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter worth $251,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter worth $1,494,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter worth $173,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

