FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Trading Down 7% After Analyst Downgrade

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) shares were down 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $23.71 and last traded at $23.71. Approximately 36,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,102,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.85.

Get FIGS alerts:

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 84,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,597,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 177,489 shares of company stock worth $5,767,547 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in FIGS during the third quarter worth $365,641,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter worth $214,156,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in FIGS by 37.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,116,000 after buying an additional 1,043,628 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,202,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.35.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FIGS Company Profile (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.