Financial Review: Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) & Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Microbot Medical has a beta of 4.35, suggesting that its stock price is 335% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moderna has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

9.2% of Microbot Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Moderna shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Microbot Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Moderna shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Microbot Medical and Moderna, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microbot Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Moderna 3 6 7 0 2.25

Moderna has a consensus target price of $246.60, suggesting a potential upside of 11.39%. Given Moderna’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Moderna is more favorable than Microbot Medical.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Microbot Medical and Moderna’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$9.17 million ($1.42) -4.74 Moderna $803.40 million 111.73 -$747.06 million $16.31 13.57

Microbot Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Moderna. Microbot Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moderna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Microbot Medical and Moderna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microbot Medical N/A -47.70% -43.87% Moderna 59.69% 121.61% 49.46%

Summary

Moderna beats Microbot Medical on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical, Inc. is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body. It makes use of the Self-Cleaning Shunt, a robotic system designed as the ventricular catheter portion of a Cerebrospinal Fluid shunt system, and is mainly used for the treatment of hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus. The TipCat platform, a self-propelling, flexible, and semi-disposable endoscope provides see-and-treat capabilities within tubular lumens in the human body such as the colon, blood vessels, and the urinary tract. The company was founded by Harel Gadot, Moshe Shoham, and Yosseph Bornstein on August 2, 1988 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc. engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Robert S. Langer, Jr., Derrick J. Rose and Kenneth R. Chien in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.