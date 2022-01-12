Financial Survey: Medalist Diversified REIT (MDRR) versus Its Competitors

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ: MDRR) is one of 319 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Medalist Diversified REIT to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Medalist Diversified REIT pays out -6.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 111.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Medalist Diversified REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Medalist Diversified REIT is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Medalist Diversified REIT and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Medalist Diversified REIT Competitors 3549 14495 14382 353 2.35

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 4.78%. Given Medalist Diversified REIT’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medalist Diversified REIT has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medalist Diversified REIT $9.28 million -$8.18 million -0.83 Medalist Diversified REIT Competitors $731.88 million $20.19 million 23.69

Medalist Diversified REIT’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT. Medalist Diversified REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.3% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medalist Diversified REIT’s rivals have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medalist Diversified REIT -65.08% -40.25% -8.57% Medalist Diversified REIT Competitors 16.64% 2.31% 1.93%

Summary

Medalist Diversified REIT rivals beat Medalist Diversified REIT on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property. The company was founded on September 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MA.

