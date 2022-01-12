First Derivatives (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Sell”

First Derivatives (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of First Derivatives stock remained flat at $27.85 during trading hours on Wednesday.

About First Derivatives

FD Technologies Plc is a group of data-driven businesses that unlock the value of insight, hindsight, and foresight to drive organizations forward. The firm is involved in the provision of a range of software and consulting services to finance, technology, retail, pharmacy, manufacturing, and energy institutions.

