First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $302,000 Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 257.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 28.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Gartner by 189.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter valued at $122,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $492,301.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $297.68 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.33 and a 200-day moving average of $304.40.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.00.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

