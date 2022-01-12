First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $383,000 Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1,053.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 345.6% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,668 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 249.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,020,000 after buying an additional 1,245,536 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $226,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.21.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $234.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.17 and a 200 day moving average of $329.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.69 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. Twilio’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total transaction of $535,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,070 shares of company stock worth $24,182,490. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

