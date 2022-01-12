First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $343,000 in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,493,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,208,000 after purchasing an additional 418,803 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6,413.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,595,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,536 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,958,000 after acquiring an additional 997,541 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 591,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 231,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $133.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $151.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.85.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

