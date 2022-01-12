First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,089 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 155.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 71,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 46,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $128.38 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.60 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.43.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.