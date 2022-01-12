First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 41.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,867,385,000 after purchasing an additional 384,654 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Etsy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after buying an additional 1,056,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after buying an additional 37,496 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Etsy by 226.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,306,000 after buying an additional 1,519,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 53.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,488,000 after buying an additional 498,925 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $11,218,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,433 shares of company stock worth $72,686,504 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.57.

ETSY opened at $182.81 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $153.80 and a one year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.85 and its 200-day moving average is $220.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

