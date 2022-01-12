First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on January 31st

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th. This is an increase from First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of FCEF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.35. 1,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,917. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.31. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $26.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) by 224.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,029 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 3.17% of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

